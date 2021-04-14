Concachampions: Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie FC change schedule

The Cruz Azul Machine receives the whole of Haiti on Arcahaie FC on the field of the Azteca Stadium, in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League and although the match was scheduled for 9:00 pm in Central Mexico, the schedule had to be run.

Due to problems with the programming of the Fox Sports channel, which broadcasts the matches of the competition, Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie FC will move to 9:30 p.m., that is, thirty minutes later.

Thus, Cruz Azul and Arcahaie FC will close the day of Concachampions this Tuesday late, because early Atlanta United vs Alajualense and Portland vs Marathon, define their passes to the next round.

Cruz Azul is 0-0 on aggregate against the whole of Haiti, however, the match should not pose problems for Reynoso’s team, as they are wide favorites.

