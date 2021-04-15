Concachampions: Cruz Azul already has a rival for the Quarterfinals

Cruz Azul will face the whole of Toronto fc in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League, after the MLS squad defeated Club León in the round of 16 by an aggregate score of three goals by two.

Cruz Azul qualified for the quarterfinals of the Concachampions after beating Arcahaie FC of Haiti by an aggregate score of 8-0, for which they will face a Toronto FC that surprised everyone after beating León.

The Concachampions first leg matches are scheduled for April 27 and 29, while the return matches will be May 4 and 6, so Cruz Azul, led by Juan Reynoso, will visit Canada on those dates.

The only precedent that exists between Cruz Azul and Toronto FC in this competition was in the 2010/2011 campaign in the group stage, where they drew goalless on the Azteca Stadium court and in Canada, it was Toronto that defeated the cement workers 2-1.

Cruz Azul would have more filming than Toronto FC for that match, since the Canadians have not yet started their season in MLS and that could be a question to take into account for those led by Juan Reynoso.

