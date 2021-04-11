Concachampions: Concacaf will pay for Arcahaie’s flight to play against Cruz Azul

Next Tuesday, the Cruz Azul team will receive on the Azteca stadium field Arcahaie, Hatiano team, who achieved a historic result by drawing 0-0, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

However, this Sunday morning, the TV Azteca journalist, David Medrano, said that after the economic situation of the team, they could not travel by flight, so they had notified Concacaf that they would not play the second leg.

Faced with this situation, a few moments ago, Medrano confirmed on his social networks that the highest body in the area will pay for the team’s charter flight to play the return match in Mexico City.

A little more than 48 hours after the Cruz Azul vs Arcahie is played, Haitians do not have tickets to travel to Mexico and do not have a visa to move around the USA. The only solution is a charter whose cost is around 150 thousand dollars that the Caribbean people do not have. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) April 11, 2021

Medrano had mentioned that the cost of the charter had a cost of 150 thousand dollars, amount that was impossible for the club. Several fans had questioned the position of Concacaf, who in the end was the protagonist to save Arcahaie.