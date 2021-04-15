Concachampions: Club León’s message after their elimination against Toronto FC

The Esmeraldas de León could not recover from the tie achieved in the first game and fell 2-1 away from Toronto FC in the second leg in the Round of 16 at the Concachampions.

With this, the group of the Fiera directed by coach Ignacio Ambriz has failed again in its attempt to transcend in an international tournament for consecutive seasons, by succumbing to the teams of the MLS.

Faced with this situation, the Panzas Verdes team has manifested itself on social networks with a message addressed to its fans, after its elimination in the current edition of the Concacaf Champions League.

“Head up, keep working and always head on,” they wrote.

Now, the Esmeraldas de León will focus on the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the MX League in condition of premises before Braves of Ciudad Juarez and continue on your way to endorse the title in the Closing tournament 2021.

