Concachampions: Club León with positive balance against MLS teams

The Club Leon will have his rematch in the Concacaf Champions League this Wednesday when he faces the Toronto fc, a team that qualified as the best placed in the 2020 Canadian championship and that returns to competition after three years.

Those led by Ignacio Ambriz arrive as sub-leaders of the Apertura 2020, but it must be remembered that a few months ago he was the Liga MX champion; despite that, that ticket will be for the next edition of the Concachampions.

The emerald team has a short history against teams that play in the MLS, since they have only had three meetings; two against Los Angeles FC in the last Concacaf and a friendly against the San José Earthquakes. It was in 2018 when they faced the team currently directed by Matías Almeyda, taking the victory 0-1.

On the other hand, they faced LAFC in the Round of 16, losing the first leg 3-0, and winning the second leg 2-0, for which they were eliminated. This time around, he will not have an easy opponent, Toronto FC, who have a negative record against Liga MX teams.

The MLS team has faced Mexican teams 15 times, in which they have managed to win four, the elimination against Club América being the most important; however, he has seven losses and four draws.