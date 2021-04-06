Concachampions: Club León confirms that there will be fans for the game vs Toronto FC

The Esmeraldas de León will begin their adventure through the Concacaf Champions League receiving the visit of the Toronto fc, in the activity in the round of the Eighth Final to be held this Wednesday, April 7.

After the return of the fans to Leon stadium in the last two games in the Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, the Fiera team has confirmed that there will be fan access for the game against the Canadians at the Concachampions.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso justifies the absence of his figures for the Concachampions

“ATTENTION The León Stadium will open its doors on Wednesday at @thechampions, with an authorized capacity of 30%. – The sale will be exclusive to all our Fierabonados. – You must buy your digital ticket at @boletomovil. It will be the only way to enter the Stadium” they wrote.

ATTENTION ⚠️ The León Stadium will open its doors on Wednesday at @thechampions, with an authorized capacity of 3️⃣0️⃣%. – The sale will be exclusive for all our Fierabonados . – They must buy their digital ticket at @boletomovil . It will be the only way to enter the Stadium. pic.twitter.com/6MmDr7Z47I – Club León (@clubleonfc) April 5, 2021

With this, the León stadium becomes the first property that its fans will have the presence of in a Concacaf Champions League match since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which occurred in 2020.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Pol Fernández spoke about the hell he lived in Boca Juniors