Concachampions: Club América would request punishment for the referee of the duel against Olimpia

The Eagles of Club América secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League after drawing two goals with Olimpia, advancing on away goals. However, the Coapa team was not at all happy with what happened in the match played at the Azteca Stadium.

In a game that was cut short by rivals fouls, of which a couple deserved a red card, the Eagles lost Jesús “Chucho” López, who suffered a hard tackle from behind, which ended in a fibula fracture.

According to information from journalist César Caballero, América will file a complaint with Concacaf seeking a sanction for referee Henry Bejarano for his lousy work, which could put the integrity of more elements in addition to “Chucho” at risk.

“America will also ask for sanction for the referee Henry Bejarano The American board will put a strong protest against the referee In Coapa they will seek that tonight’s game does not go unpunished”

Another of the controversial plays that the refereeing body did not qualify well was a stomp on the back of Sebastián Córdoba when he was lying on the grass, in an action that was not even sanctioned as a foul.

