Concachampions: Club América ‘trembles’ against MLS teams

The team of America returns to the activity of the Concacaf Champions League this Wednesday, when the surprise is measured Portland Timbers of the MLS, one of five teams from the United States to make it to the quarterfinals.

On paper, the creamy blue box paints like the big favorite to advance to the next round; however, his long record against teams that compete in MLS is not the best.

Throughout its history, the Coapa team has had 13 matches against MLS clubs, in which they have only won three, against Atlanta United, Montreal Impact and Seattle Sounders.

In these confrontations, ‘Las Águilas’ have been defeated six times in both the Concachampions, friendlies and tournaments between Liga MX and MLS, so it will not be an easy task to defeat Portland, who is making his debut in the tournament in the area. .