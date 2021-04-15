Concachampions: Club América suffers against MLS clubs

The America club got his pass to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League by tying on the aggregate scoreboard against Olimpia of Honduras. The visitors’ goals were the ones that gave him the ticket to the next round.

His rival will be nothing more nor less than Portland Timbers, MLS team and that is making its debut in the tournament in the area. The painting directed by Giovani Savarese, has never faced a team of the MLS, nor in a friendly as in an official tournament.

On the other hand, the azulcrema team, who already knows these instances, has a long history against teams from the United States, in which they have played nine games in all competitions and have not done very well.

In those nine meetings, only, ‘Las Águilas’ have managed to win two, having five defeats and two draws. It should be noted that Canadian teams that play in MLS are not included, such as the Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC, with which they have had four games, adding one victory, two draws and one loss.