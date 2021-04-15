Concachampions: Club América confirms “Chucho” López fracture in the duel against Olimpia

The Eagles of Club América reported on the health status of their player Antonio de Jesus Lopez, who had to come out of exchange in the second leg of the second round of the Concacaf Champions League.

Through an official statement, the America He reported that “Chucho” López suffered a fibula fracture, for which he will have to undergo surgery, due to the hard entrance he performed Yustin Arboleda in the midfield.

“Club América reports that our player Jesús López has a fibula fracture, which requires surgical intervention.”

In addition to this, the Coapa team indicated that they will request the disqualification of the Olimpia de Honduras player, because he attacked the integrity of Antonio de Jesús López with his irresponsible and violent attitude.

Club América will require CONCACAF to disqualify the Olimpia player responsible for the injury, Yustin Arboleda, for violent play. #ForzaChucho “

