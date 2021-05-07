Concachampions: Caleb Porter, coach of the Columbus Crew justified his defeat against Rayados

The Columbus Crew of the Major League Soccer could not turn the Semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League in view of Striped, so the strategist of the whole of Ohio, Caleb Porter pointed out that the difference in budgets and schedules was a factor.

“There has been a lot of talk about that, if you look at the budgets, there are differences between the MLS and Liga MX teams. We have several players out, Lucas Zelarayán suspended, a designated player and you can add elements and see that we had to make changes. A lot of difference with the changes they made and the ones we made, ”he said.

The American strategist commented that the early goal of Meza It complicated everything in the Vuelta, which they fell 3-0 and left them practically without opportunities to fight the series, especially because they arrived with injured elements.

#Columbus ️ Caleb Porter after the elimination of his team. “It is quite significant that in the second half they have put Hurtado, Kranevitter, Pabón and Funes Mori, four guys who would be starters in any MLS team.” # CONCACAF pic.twitter.com/fBfjiCknWu – Podium Sports (@Podium_Deportes) May 6, 2021

“I think that at this level, when you have a team like Monterrey, with the quality they have, the margins are short. They score a goal at the beginning and it is very difficult, it affects the mood when they score you like that. It’s not the way to start the game and at the end of the day we didn’t give ourselves much of a chance. After this we stopped running the game, we got impatient and I think it was because we were down by two goals.

“In the second half we were in a complicated situation, we have been starting activity and we must be careful, while Monterrey is in another situation, they are going to start the Liguilla, they had players like Funes Mori, Kranevitter, Pabón and Aké Loba as substitutes, who They would start at any other club, and we had to play with elements of the academy because we did not have the entire squad available. It’s complicated for us, ”he added.

“You can see the differences, you prepare your game to create more chance and limit the opponent and what you saw in that second goal (in the first leg) with Pabón’s service that entered the game. In the first game they didn’t look good, but with the quality of Monterrey, they will make you pay, they just need a chance and we must create more options, we have work to do and I still believe in my team, we have more than 30 games to play, but we are disappointed that we cannot move forward. Now we must win on Saturday and breathe a little, “he said.

