Concachampions: Bryan Angulo asks Cruz Azul not to trust himself after the victory against Toronto

Cruz Azul took another step towards the end of the Concacaf Champions League after beating the Toronto fc of the Major League Soccer, With a great performance by Bryan Angulo, the forward himself assured that they cannot relax for the return leg at the Azteza Stadium on May 5.

“Toronto is a very complicated rival, the goal in the first minutes was very important to start the game,” began the La Maquina striker speaking.

“We must not relax, the rival is very complicated, we must continue to do things well to close the series.”

The Cruz Azul forward revealed his feelings after strategist Juan Reynoso gave him the opportunity to play in the Concacaf Champions League where he scored a double.

“The truth is I am happy, after coming from an injury and scoring a double, it is something very important for me.”

