Concachampions: Arcahaie presents two cases of Covid-19 prior to its duel against Cruz Azul

Within hours of his participation in the Concacaf Champions League, the Arcahaie FC presented two positive cases of Covid-19 on his campus, prior to his duel against the Cruz Azul Machine.

Through an official statement, the Concacaf reported that the Haitian box presented two positive cases, which are already isolated and under observation, to avoid more infections in the campus.

“For the games on April 6, there are two new positive cases within the Arcahaie FC delegation. Both people are isolating themselves and following all local and Concacaf public health protocols. ”

Concacaf also reported that the match is still on as scheduled, so it will be played this Tuesday, April 6 at 9:00 pm (central Mexico), at the Félix Sánchez Stadium.

“Concacaf is also working so that people and their club receive the necessary support. All games on April 6 will go according to plan. “

