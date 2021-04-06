Concachampions: Arcahaie FC does not shrink against Cruz Azul

This Tuesday, April 6, the Cruz Azul Machine will visit Arcahaie FC of Haiti, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League, and although on paper they appear as the “victim”, the The whole of the Caribbean did not shrink before the cement producers.

At a press conference, Clifford Thomas, Arcahaie midfielder, pointed out that although Cruz Azul is currently the best team in Liga MX, they are also the best team in their league.

“Eleven games without losing can say many things, but we are not afraid. They are the best in Mexico and we are the best in Haiti and we also have the habit of having 12 or 14 games without losing. “

Despite acknowledging that Cruz Azul arrives as a clear favorite, Thomas pointed out that they will concentrate on going out onto the field and playing their game to try to win, because in football anything can happen.

“It’s a great team and what we have to do is stay focused and put up with what’s coming. We know that they are professionals and will play well. We are going to fight and we have to be very motivated and focused. It’s a soccer game, anything can happen “

