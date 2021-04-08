Concachampions: Andrés Mosquera’s huge mistake at Club León vs Toronto FC (VIDEO)

Defender Andrés Mosquera has become the villain of the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Concacaf Champions League between the Esmeraldas de León and Toronto FC, taking place in the Leon stadium.

In the 50th minute, the Colombian defender swept away in his attempt to prevent the ball from reaching an opponent, ending up by lobbing the ball and covering the goalkeeper. Rodolfo Cota that he could not prevent the fall of his frame to 1-1.

With this annotation, the Canadian team led by the American coach Chris Arms He has the criterion of the away goal in his favor for the closing of the series against the Fiera to be held next week in Orlando, Florida.

AMAZING! THE WORST AUTOGOL! # LigaCampeonesxFOX Not to believe Andrés Mosquera’s own goal that ties the match Leon 1-1 Toronto FC pic.twitter.com/56DZJAacJ2 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 8, 2021

The Esmeraldas de León had taken the lead on the scoreboard before the first half hour of play against the maple leaf box, with a volley shot on the edge of the area by midfielder Fernando Navarro.

#VaDeVuelta I # LEÓNvsTORONTO I @TheChampions Annotation from @TorontoFC. 1-1 – Club León (@clubleonfc) April 8, 2021

