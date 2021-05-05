Concachampions: André Marín changes speech and supports Club América vs Portland

Cruz Azul achieved its ticket to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League 2021, after beating Toronto FC at the Azteca Stadium, now it is up to Rayados de Monterrey and the Águilas del América to do the same to demonstrate the hegemony of the MX League about MLS.

However, despite the fact that both teams (Rayados and América) are favorites to access the next round, after drawing in the first leg, Fox Sports journalist André Marín assured that Major League Soccer teams can give the scare.

In the words of the driver with the last word, Rayados de Monterrey and the Águilas del América have the obligation to get into the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League, so they should not be trusted against the Columbus Crew and the Portland Timbers respectively.

In addition, our André Marín hopes that Monterrey and América will advance because they would face Cruz Azul and Philadelphia Union, respectively.

The tournament will go into a long hiatus and will resume on August 10 with the first leg matches of the Semifinals, which will be played between August 10 and 12, waiting two more weeks for the return games, which would be scheduled between on the 24th and 26th of that same month.

