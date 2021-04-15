Concachampions: Álvaro Morales tears Concacaf to pieces because of the Champions League

The game of the Eagles of America against the Olympia de Honduras became the main target of criticism against Concacaf due to the serious injury suffered by midfielder Antonio ‘Chucho’ López.

Alvaro Morales, the narrator and commentator of ESPN, nothing was saved and harshly attacked the highest soccer body in North America, Central America and the Caribbean for what happened in the game held in the Aztec stadium.

“You are a shame @Concacaf. Your directors charge millions and there is no VAR?”.

“Mexican teams should refuse to play @Concacaf until there are guarantees and better prizes for our clubs.”

“If @Concacaf knows something to the Mexican managers to force them to do what they want, the latter should challenge them. Let’s see if who fucks who. The clubs in our country should refuse to play in @Concacaf. FIFA It would marginalize Mexico. No, it would not marginalize it. It would not dare, “he wrote.

