Concacaf warns the Mexican National Team about forbidden cry

The famous “forbidden cry” in the duels of the Mexican National Team continues to cause problems for Tri and this time the Concacaf issued a statement about what happened at the end of the Nations league, before USA.

Through its social networks, Concacaf issued a statement in which it condemned what happened in the final between Mexico and the United States, where the cry was again present, which caused the duel to be stopped a couple of times.

Also read: Liga MX: David Faitelson “blames” the clubs for Rodolfo Pizarro’s decline

“Concacaf will continue to call on fans and stakeholders to eradicate the offensive shouting towards goalkeepers through its campaign against discrimination, and with messages and protocols in the stadiums”

Concacaf also warned the Mexican fans that, if this cry were to appear again in the Tri’s duels, there could be serious consequences for the Mexican National Team in the face of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“With the main Concacaf and FIFA competitions in the very near future, we invite all fans to put it in the past and not risk significant penalties for their national team and their players.”

“Concacaf believes that attending soccer games should be a safe and welcoming experience for all fans. We are committed to further promoting this message in all of our work as we continue to develop the game in the region. ”

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: