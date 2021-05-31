Concacaf: United States team leaves doubts ahead of Final Four

Swiss recovered and reacted in time to overcome the initial advantage of USA and culminate with triumph the meeting of preparation for the next Eurocup.

The old Swiss guard supported Vladimir Petkovic’s cadre, initially subdued by the push from the United States. The North American team is already full of players with experience in high European competition.

This is the case of goal Ethan Hovarth, Club Brugge, midfielder Weston McKennie, Juventus, John Brooks of Wolfsburg or defender Sergiño Dest Barcelona. Also Giovanni Reyna, from Borussia Dortmund or Brendan Aaronson Salzburg.

However, it was a player who plays in the US league who initially unbalanced the game with Sebastian Lletget of the Los Angeles Galaxy goal ten minutes after receiving a ball from Brendan Aaronson.

Switzerland, which the matches against Turkey, Italy and Wales, their rivals in the Eurocup group stage, were able to make amends five later when Silvan Widmer gave a cross to Ricardo Rodriguez who beat Ethan Hovrvath.

Switzerland could reach the break, which has already imposed its dominance in the face of the occasional disorder of its rival, with an advantage on the scoreboard. A hand inside the area of ​​Sergiño Dest was sanctioned with a penalty. Ricardo Rodriguez failed.

The goal of the local victory came at game time through Steven Zuber who came out after the break in place of Xherdan Shakiri. Switzerland had accentuated its dominance. Petkovic’s intermission changes suited the team well. Manuel Akanji and Remo Freuler also took the field for the second half.

The advantage calmed Switzerland who controlled the game and the income against a rival who was disconcerted by the changes. He ran out of rhythm and barely had chances to question the local victory.