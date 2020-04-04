MEXICO CITY, Apr 3 (.) – Concacaf on Friday suspended the final phase of the League of Nations to be played by soccer teams from Costa Rica, the United States, Honduras and Mexico in June due to the outbreak of coronavirus that has infected more than a million people and killed more than 50,000 worldwide.

In addition to the League of Nations, the entity that governs soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean also suspended the qualifying matches for the 2021 Gold Cup that would be played in June and the Caribbean club championship that would be played in May.

“Given the current public health situation, and after consulting FIFA about the international soccer calendar, we have made the decision to suspend the 2020 Concacaf Nations League finals, scheduled for June 4-7 in Houston and Dallas “Concacaf reported in a statement.

“The event will be rescheduled for a later date and at venues to be determined. This will be confirmed after further discussions with FIFA about the remaining international windows on the soccer calendar, and will obviously be subject to public health authorities determining that it is safe to resume professional sporting events, “he added.

In the semifinals of the League of Nations, Honduras will rival the United States, while Mexico will face Costa Rica.

The League of Nations, the qualifying phase for the Gold Cup and the Caribbean club championship are the recent competitions that Concacaf suspended after doing the same with the pre-Olympic tournament and the Champions League.

(Report by Carlos Calvo Pacheco)