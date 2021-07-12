Concacaf reports six positives for Covid-19 in the Haiti National Team

After being out of the competition the Curaçao selection due to the high number of infections by Covid-19, the Haiti National Team suffered several casualties in their debut against the United States National Team when it was confirmed that they have six positive cases for coronavirus.

Through a statement, Concacaf reported the results of the PCR tests applied to the Caribbean team prior to the game against the Americans, revealing that five players and a member of the coaching staff are infected with Covid-19.

“All national teams participating in this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup are following strict health and safety protocols, including multiple Covid-19 tests.”

“Prior to the start of the Gold Cup group stage, all national teams in the competition conducted several rounds of testing. In COVID-19 testing conducted last week, five Haitian players and one coach returned a positive result. All the people were immediately isolated and Concacaf has ensured that they and the Haitian Football Federation have the necessary support. “

“As a precaution, following positive tests, Concacaf insisted that the entire Haitian delegation isolate themselves and conduct multiple rounds of additional COVID-19 testing on players. Of those multiple additional rounds of testing, there is no further testing. positive, “the statement said.

