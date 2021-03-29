Concacaf pre-Olympic report new positive case for Covid in the arbitration body

After experiencing the group stage at the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament in Guadalajara, it has been revealed that a member of the refereeing body scheduled for the semifinal matches has tested positive for Covid-19.

Through Twitter, the Concacaf issued the statement with the results of the PCR tests that the national teams and the refereeing body underwent prior to the games, yielding a positive for coronavirus.

“Prior to today’s semifinals, the delegations from Canada, the United States, Honduras and Mexico have conducted their final round of COVID-19 testing for this competition and there are no new positive cases for the team delegations.”

“In the case of the match officials, in the last round of testing of the entire group of referees for this competition, there is a new positive case of Covid-19. The person is isolating himself and is complying with the protocols of the Concacaf and with all the laws and regulations imposed by the local authorities “.

“Concacaf is working to ensure that the person who tested positive has the required support,” the statement said.

