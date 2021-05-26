Concacaf Nations League presents its Champion trophy

A few days after the ‘Final Four’, the Concacaf League of Nations has announced the design of the trophy for the champion of the first edition of the tournament that will be defined in this month of June.

Via Twitter, the Concacaf competition released the images of the details of the cup that will be lifted by the winner of the final round among the selections of Mexico, USA, Honduras Y Costa Rica.

“The names of the 41 Concacaf nations are etched into a mosaic of unity that surrounds the base. The production and design of the trophy spanned four months of work by eight people, which equates to 200 hours of goldsmithing, 36 hours of polishing, polishing and mounting, 75 stone hours to sculpt and 90 hours to design 3D spec files for casting and milling. “

“The main body of the four rising arms was 3D printed and then cast to hold the cup. The cup was then spun and dipped in a special galvanized bath to strengthen its shape. The Concacaf medallion is applied on the crown of the trophy with 41 enameled diamonds to complement the stone and the stylized map on the back. The base below the stone is divided into three equal parts with engravings of the names of the countries filled with colored enamel and finished with the logo of the Concacaf League of Nations “.

“The result is a trophy worthy of being lifted by the team that emerged from a pool of 41 candidates to become the first Concacaf Nations League champion,” the statement reads with details of the trophy design.

