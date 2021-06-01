Concacaf launches campaign against the prohibited shout in stadiums (VIDEO)

Despite the constant calls for attention by the voice of the stadium and the Mexican National Team, the fans of Mexico have once again been the protagonist of the forbidden cry that was present during the friendly match against Iceland.

Faced with this situation and facing the ‘Final Four’ of the Nations league and the Gold Cup, Concacaf has joined in the campaign to eradicate the famous cry they make during the rival goalkeeper’s punt.

Via Twitter, the highest body of North American, Central American and Caribbean soccer released the video with the aim of raising awareness of said action, accompanied by the following message.

“If it sounds bad when you yell it alone, it sounds bad when everyone yells it. What’s wrong is wrong! #WhatsWrongIsWrong,” they wrote.

It should be noted that the Mexican National Team, Costa Rica, USA Y Honduras They will define next Thursday, June 3 and Sunday, June 6, the champion of the first edition of the Concacaf League of Nations.

