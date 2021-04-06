Concacaf confirms the inclusion of VAR in the Champions League

The Concacaf has informed that the use of the Video Assistant Referee will take effect in the new edition of the Champions League and in the Nations league at the National Team level, to be held this summer.

Through a statement disseminated on social networks, the highest body released the details and in which round the tool of the VAR, to support the refereeing body in the tournament.

“Concacaf has confirmed today that Video Assistant Referees (VARs) will be used in several of its 2021 competitions.”

“In the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, which begins this week with eight knockout first leg matches, VAR will be used in the Semifinals and Finals competition.”

“The two-stage semi-finals will feature the four finalist teams from the tournament and will be played between August 10 and 26. The one-stage final will be played on October 28, 2021,” the statement said.

