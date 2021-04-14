Concacaf Champions League: Cruz Azul passes Arcahaie and advances to the quarterfinals (Goals)

The whole of the Cruz Azul of the MX League, he had no mercy and won by a landslide from 8 to 0 at Arcahaie FC of Haiti, in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

The team of Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso, came out with an internal box to face the Haitians at the Azteca stadium, easily winning their pass to the quarterfinal round.

The scorers for the goals in this win for Cruz Azul were Walter Montoya, who was dispatched with a double at minute 49 and 64, while Alexis Gutiérrez, Yosimar Yotún and Elías Hernández scored 1 goal in the first half.

For their part, Josué Ryes, Brayan Angulo and Juan Escabar, closed the account for the Cementeros with one goal for each footballer in the second half of the game, closing with the final 8-0.

With this result, Cruz Azul wins its ticket to the quarterfinals, where it awaits the winner of the key between Club León and Toronto FC, to be held this Wednesday in the city of Orlando.

