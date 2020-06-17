Conapred canceled the holding of a forum on racism and classism, but has backed down and one of the participants assured that it will take place.

The forum would be held through Facebook Live, but they have switched to a new platform.

The debate on classism and racism occurs at a time when the United States is protesting against the siege of the African American community.

–

The African American community has carried out a series of protests in the United States against the siege to which they are subjected by the police of that country, which has culminated in the murder of people like George Floyd, which triggered a series of protests that They have sought to raise awareness of this phenomenon.

An element that has caught the attention of this phenomenon has been the discussion that has been carried out around this topic, through digital forums that have generated great controversy by the participants that they have invited to carry them out.

Conapred recoils and will hold a forum with Chumel Torres

The Conapred has backed down and if it will hold a forum with Chumel Torres, after the organization canceled the photo in which the comedian would participate.

The organization had called a forum through Facebook Live, in which various personalities between actors and comedians such as Chumel Torres would participate, who immediately sparked criticism on social networks, for being included in this event and due to his multiple comments that incite hatred.

Among the comments made by users is that more spaces were needed to combat racism, not more space for racists, while the comedian replied that he was being discriminated against by Conapred in a regrettable act, since they considered that the aggressor was becoming victim.

After these criticisms, the Conapred decided to suspend the event, however, it has now withdrawn and the actress Maya Zapata, one of the participants of this event, announced in an interview with Julio Astillero that the meeting will be held and will include Tenoch Huerta, Chumel Torres, Mariana Ríos and one more guest to be confirmed. The event will take place through Racismo Mx.

The news about the celebration of this forum with the partition of a very controversial comedian for his hate posts on social networks, were the main complaint made on networks, where his inclusion was criticized and it was called that the digital event not be carried to cape.

next Thursday there will be a debate Maya Zapata announced it with Astillero. And there will be Chumel and Tenoch. – Alexisagpf (@alexisagpf) June 16, 2020

Without knowing until now what would be the type of participation that the comedian would have, speaking about his reasons for the hate content he publishes on networks or expressing an inappropriate opinion about racism, it is also not clear what criteria were used to include him a very delicate conversation, taking place in the context of protests against the siege of the African American community, by the police in the United States.

An element that we cannot lose sight of in these measures is the one that warns us of the ability of social networks to be able to communicate and be democratic, since in the same proportion that racist content has to become a trend, so do the allegations that demonstrate the spread of hate content on these platforms.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299