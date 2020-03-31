In recent days, there have been attacks against medical personnel due to suspicion of their health due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred) called on the population to avoid estimatizing, discriminatory or violent acts against medical personnel that attends the emergency due to the Covid-19 coronvirus.

According to authorities, there have been unsubstantiated assaults against nurses, nurses, doctors and cleaning staff in suspicion of his state of health.

Conapred noted that doctors, nurses and cleaning staff have a defined care protocol against spread of the pandemic, established by the Ministry of Health.

“All the personnel in charge of detecting, attending to and caring for the population have the training and hygiene measures necessary to avoid infections and deserve all the support, respect, solidarity and appreciation of the citizenry.

“He medical and nursing staff can be the one to save our lives or that of our families“The agency emphasized in a statement.

The agency pointed out that its doors are open to health personnel to report any act that affects their integrity and that they carry out in favor of citizens in the face of a health emergency.

We call on the citizens not to stigmatize, nor to carry out discriminatory and violent actions against medical and nursing personnel who attend COVID-19 cases. pic.twitter.com/Bvxt0PEvjs

– conapred (@CONAPRED) March 30, 2020