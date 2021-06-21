Conan Review: Blood Barbara

Sangre Bárbara, Conan’s new work has Hispanic authors. The Torres and Bocardo take us back to the Hyboria Era, with steel and magic

Karras Cómics publishes Sangre Bárbara, a story about Conan with Spanish authors, which draws from the purest sources of the character. A pulp full of blood and steel, sword and witchcraft.

The adventure and fantasy genre is experiencing a sweet moment, and its cheap brother, the pulp, continues to provide pure enjoyment in an age of revisits and reboots, but they do not need those EL Torres and Bocardo maneuvers, only the genre in its purest form, to give us a great story of Conan, the barbarian who became king, by his own hand.

The future of a kingdom in the hands of a barbarian, no one would have ever thought about it, he was a king, a good king, but time weighs, losses drag the ruler to the memories of the past, to freedom. The reasons for being king are now blurred, without a queen, there is nothing to tie him to the throne, his son will take care of it. A strong son, but always under his shadow, in the darkness of his deeds, of his fierceness, of his strength, will be a good king, civilization no longer needs Conan.

At the end of his years, the monarch of Aquilonia finds himself at a crossroads. Life is heavy and the crown has never been comfortable to wear, the weight is greater when you cannot share it. The eastern front rages, and in the west the Picts are once again active. The stranger his son has become sets out to settle the matter of the savages, and the king to battle. What if freedom were to die in it? Go back north, be a barbarian again.

The future, the legacy, the memories, the past, the love, the honor, the responsibilities, and above all, the civilization against barbarism. Torres and Joe Bocardo have been able to add a lot, in little space, and with great force. Conan has always been a character that many wanted to touch, but until his rights were released, they couldn’t. The Spanish writer was one of them, and it has been difficult for him to face the most immortal barbarian in literature. He has done it respecting the old stories, the already created, the pulp and adventurous tone, the rough personality of Conan, with his barbarian honor and his lack of fear. And he has added to the Cimmerian saga his own reading of the end of his life.

The Torres is well known in Spain, it accumulates prizes like the one that accumulates sweets, and it is a guarantee of quality stories, but Conan is a swampy terrain. The barbarian seems easy to many, but many tried and failed. The scriptwriter comes out of this fight more than graceful. The story is a story in which he calmly studies what a barbarian is, where most saw a simple subtitle to a series, El Torres saw the story. Civilization and its weight, responsibilities and its pressure on a man who marked his path with blood and steel, with his own hands, is a “barbarian”, he can understand civilization better than anyone, but that does not mean he likes it, because for Conan, the border between this and barbarism is very fine, and maintaining it is a thankless task.

The writer decides to pose the story about Conan from the vision of his son, a civilized man with barbarian blood, who is crushed by the figure of his father, and seeks his own path. In his struggle, he discovers that of his father, and what differentiates them, also what unites them, because he is the son of a king, a future king, and what afflicts his father will afflict him. Memories of his mother, witches who see the future and a life that has trapped him between sword and crown blind his future, but they do not prevent him from stepping hard, because barbarian blood runs through his veins. A story that from afar may seem simple, an adventure in the jungle, an adventure in the north, ends up being filled with many messages, of love, family, honor, and above all, the power of a name that is already a legend. Conan.

If the story is a careful study of the barbarian’s most veteran era, the drawing is an example of how Bocardo can work thinking about the color that will complete his inks. The cartoonist continues to have terror on his fingers, in Phantasmagoria we were able to know his ability for pure black and white, for shadows and horror. In Sangre Barbara we can see him display more skills, knowing that he is colored, he leaves room for the tones of Manoli Martínez that will give even more power to his drawing. Joe Bocardo gives a chest do and shows us a lot in gestures and expressions, where the inscrutable barbarians reveal little, but enough for the force of the situation to direct us where it wants. The cold north, the suffocating Pictish jungles, or the smell of blood and battle metal come off the page to hit us in the face. A cartoonist who “stains” the page so that the reader’s eyes narrow and discover that each shadow matters.

Sangre Barbara is the first foray into the universes of Robert E. Howard from El Torres, but it will not be the last, and after a start of such a level, we await with expectation what is bubbling in the Andalusian mind.

Qualification: : BARBARIAN BLOOD

URL: Karras Comics

Author : The Torres

Illustrator: Manoli Martinez

Number of pages : 128

Description : He was a warrior, a mercenary, a thief, a pirate, a looter, a general of kings … and in the end, a king by his own hand. His son carries on his shoulders the responsibility of the kingdom of Aguilonia, the ambition to carve his name in the stones of History … and the bitter resentment towards his father. Its name is CONAN.

