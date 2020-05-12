Guachochi.- The Diocese of Tarahumara extends over almost 32 thousand square kilometers, mainly in difficult to access mountains and isolated Rarámuri indigenous communities; the local Church has heard of only five cases of COVID-19 infections and Bishop José Manuel González Sandoval considers that good measures have been key to avoid uncontrollable sources of contagion.

“I think that the authorities took measures very on time, although at first they considered themselves exaggerated, but we realized that thanks to this the Sierra has only had five cases, two were restored and the other three remain in quarantine. And it seems that there have been no subsequent infections, ”he explains in an interview with VCNoticias.

The main concerns in the development of the pandemic were the locations with the highest traffic and access, either because of receiving visitors from abroad or because workers often enter and leave the region to go to the maquila or to harvest.

“The authorities supported us a lot; We spoke in time with the indigenous governors, especially in the most vulnerable areas, those that are at the foot of the road that are Guachochi, Creel and San Juanito that are the ones that people come from outside or that go out to work in the maquilas, to the deshije or the crafts and then they are more at risk ”.

According to Bishop González, the indigenous governors and the Rarámuri community took the epidemiological alert seriously: “The indigenous world is very risky for this type of infection because they share the same tesgüino leaf, from the same plate of food. For them, contact is very important in culture, for greeting or for living together and being together ”.

Dialogue and support from indigenous authorities has been essential for communities to take the coronavirus threat seriously. But also the action of the municipal authorities: “In the mestizo world, it helped that the municipal presidents put sanitary fences in some communities such as Uruachi, Batolpilas, Samachique or Urique”.

And although the contagion by COVID-19 has been kept at bay, the economic crisis is not forgiving.

Bishop González explains that the communities to the north of the mountains are tourist and craft-making; In addition, hundreds of people go out to work on the land in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, Sinaloa or Parral. The maquila, tourism, harvesting and even commerce have been affected: “In the mestizo world the scenario has become complicated, because many do not have a job, they were fired or the raid of trucks to bring people to work is not coming to the cities or down the block. And so in this sense it is hitting people very hard. They don’t have enough. And we must help him. “

On the other hand, indigenous communities resist the crisis as they have always endured hardships: surviving. The bishop points out that Rarámuris families gather forces with some animals and reserves of crops at the beginning of the year; but April is a time of drought and only in May should they sow.

Regarding the Catholic Church that is missionary in the region, Bishop González maintains his concern about the economic difficulties that lie ahead: “The crisis has hit us hard; In itself, the economic income was small in the temples; just to cover expenses of the sacristan, the secretary, the cleaning and maintenance; also the costs of services, water, electricity and telephone. It has been difficult for the parish priests. ”

All in all, the generosity of the people does not abandon the priests: “This morning I made a videoconference with the priests who can connect; they do express concern, say not directly or urgently like a complaint. Eating, thank God, is not lacking, there are always people who take us to eat, share or invite us. The priests know that the diocese is poor and that they are subject to Divine Providence. Sometimes, support comes from outside and needs are solved. ”

You are right, the Tarahumara Diocese receives some financial contributions from the Work of Saint Peter and from the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples; Also, the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate itself contributed in an extraordinary way resources from its fund for dioceses in need and, of course, there are foundations and lay organizations that make efforts to gather some resources.

Finally, Bishop González reflects on what both worlds in Tarahumara, the indigenous and the mestizo, worry the Church in a crisis like the one being experienced: “The indigenous people have had to live a peaceful resistance in towns far from the towns. and cities; They are communities that are usually disaggregated, that only at parties meet in ceremonial spaces, so the situation of social distance and poverty for them is normal. They continue to celebrate life as always: giving thanks to God for the land, the water and the crops, asking for good weather and the well-being of their animals. But they will always require support. ”

The mestizo world, for its part, has also had to resist another type of siege: that of distrust in the face of the bombardment of misinformation. “They live bombarded with information that only generates confusion, which is only information deformation and false news. Of course, as a Church we accompany them to give hope, confidence and presence. ”

As Church of Tarahumara we accompany you in all matters of your life and this is one of them; people are concerned about contagion even more than why they are going to eat or have for the future because many of our communities live daily […] And they are concerned about the violence, which remains and has continued even in the midst of the pandemic. We see that life is calm and suddenly there are shootings, armed groups, kidnappings. These are the concerns of our people. “

Information of VC News

Seven24.mx

ebv