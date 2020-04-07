“The crisis came to reinforce the mandate of the 4th Constitutional Article to already have a General Water Law that guarantees compliance with the human and people’s rights to water, health and a healthy environment,” write Pedro Moctezuma Barragán and Elena Burns.

By Pedro Moctezuma Barragán and Elena Burns

ANDOn Monday, April 6, the director general of Conagua announced its Emergency plan against the health contingency: 104 pipes lent by the CMIC, 402 cisterns donated by Rotoplas, 8,450 cans of drinking water donated by Heineken, along with the commitment that, now, everything possible will be done so that the country’s hospitals and clinics receive water, always in exchange for a payment.

How do we come to this ridiculously tragic response to the size of what we face? What can we do?

There is no water for life because, under the neoliberal laws established in 1992, the raison d’être of the “water authorities” has been different: to guarantee water and hydraulic works for the “interests” through their federal, state political allies and municipal.

La Conagua has wasted $75 billion in the hydraulic works required to build an airport on a lake, ensuring at the same time that Grupo Carso can profit from the wastewater of Mexico City.

The state commissions, for their part, have dedicated themselves to expensive inoperative hydraulic works (Canal General Tunnel), illegally imposed (Acueducto Independencia, Milpillas transfer), privatizing (Rosarito desalination plant) or plagued with dynamics of corruption (Zapotillo). Municipal bodies, in the absence of citizen controls, serve as the petty cash for future political campaigns of the municipal presidents.

Meanwhile, 36 million Mexican women and men have no water in their homes except occasionally, and only 14% of the clinics in indigenous areas have water, electricity and drainage.

This will have to change soon: the crisis of COVID 19 came to reinforce the mandate of the 4th Constitutional Article to already have a General Water Law that guarantees the fulfillment of human and people’s rights to water, health and a healthy environment through participation.

Fortunately, sufficient political will is being generated between both legislative chambers and from citizens and peoples, as well as among important sectors of the Executive. overcome the blockages of those who seek to retain authoritarian and privatizing control of the vital liquid.

As long as we achieve the new Law, there is much we can do against COVID 19: The $ 10 billion approved in the 2020 budget for fracking could be transferred to the Ministry of Welfare for community water and sanitation works. Conagua could reduce, extinguish or revoke mega-concessions to individuals who are leaving neighboring communities without water, and could end its widely documented practices of discrimination against indigenous communities. CFE could suspend electricity charges for community systems in marginalized areas. Human Rights Commissions could open interactive maps on the internet to report lack of access to water, and municipalities could be required to make visible the volumes of water delivered for non-essential uses.

All this would open the way for the new institutional framework that will come with the approval of the General Water Law, under which water will be governed based on widely agreed plans for equitable and sustainable access, with citizen and social control.

Water is not a question of alms, but of rights.

* Pedro Moctezuma Barragán and Elena Burns are members of the National Coordination for Water for All, Water for Life.