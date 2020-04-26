They seek to ensure that hospitals and vulnerable areas of the country have safe water during the health emergency.

In the middle of phase three of the epidemic of Covid-19, The National Water Commission (Conagua) monitors water disinfection in 514 hospitals and implemented an unconventional disinfection manual to serve indigenous and peri-urban areas.

To ensure that hospitals have safe water during the health emergency, Congua reported that in 941 hospitals it collected information on the purification, sanitation and storage of the liquid, which allows motinore chlorination and planning the emerging supply with pipes if necessary.

In addition, it reported that it implemented monitoring of water disinfection in 514 hospitals, including 390 of the 445 COVID-19.

Similarly, it reported that it supervises the improvement in chlorination of 47 hospitals nationwide, based on monitoring information and attention to chlorination deficiencies.

The Conagua indicated that it managed with 97 operating agencies They supply water to hospitals, delivering disinfected water.

The delivery of 1.1 million liters of water to 17 hospitals, for the benefit of 25 thousand 217 patients from Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Chiapas and Oaxaca, Conagua said in a statement.

The 2,500 well development visit, for the benefit of 28 thousand 868 inhabitants of Chiapas, Quintana Roo and Sinaloa.

In addition to specifying the donation of supplies stored in warehouses as a disinfecting gel to the Dr. Manuel Gea González General Hospital, in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, Conagua announced that it prepared a unconventional disinfection manual to serve indigenous and peri-urban communities, which was translated into nine indigenous languages ​​and distributed with the support of the Ministry of Welfare. In addition, disinfection reagents and equipment are being supplied.

It also carried out an inventory of 2,665 pipes from Conagua, the Secretariats of National Defense and the Navy, as well as state governments, to supply drinking water to vulnerable communities.

Additionally, it reported that the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry 104 additional pipes have been made available to Conagua for use during the current contingency.

They were supplied 82.1 million liters of water in a pipe, for the benefit of 139 thousand inhabitants of seven entities.

43 million liters of water were also supplied with pumps, benefiting 44,700 inhabitants of Sinaloa and Tamaulipas.

Additionally, the delivery rate and chlorine concentration in the water supplied to the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico.