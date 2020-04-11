The National Water Comission (Conagua) and the National Association of Water and Sanitation Companies (ANEAS), which represents about 650 water operating agencies in the country, asked the population to ignore a fake news circulating through WhatsApp and other social networks, where citizens are called to the massive application of chlorine in bathrooms.

Through a statement they reported that the message reads: “It is requested to pour half a liter of chlorine in the toilet this Saturday, April 11 at 12 noon“

They explained that if the above were carried out, it could generate an interruption in the sanitation process in wastewater treatment plants, affect the operation of septic tanks or any other pre-treatment system such as biodigesters, generating serious damage to facilities and the environment.

They also noted that the use of chlorine as requested in the message has no benefit and it could have a negative effect on wastewater treatment systems, or even on people’s health.

“We advise preserving and giving a better use to this chlorine, as it can be in moderate amounts in cleaning tasks in our homes.”

They also urged the population to stay informed on issues of drinking water, drainage, sanitation and sewerage. on the websites and social networks of Conagua, ANEAS and the operating agencies.

“Staying informed during the current health contingency by COVID-19 and following the hygiene measures issued by the Ministry of Health are the surest way to face the virus pandemic”

They also asked that the call of make responsible use of water and stay home.

Vandalism affects supply during the pandemic

On the other hand, Conagua also denounced today that in the last days of a health emergency, it has been detected attacks and theft of materials against water infrastructure that have affected the distribution of water in various areas of the country.

“Recently, a series of acts of vandalism and theft (including violence) have been documented and reported to the competent authorities at federal and local facilities whose mission is to store and conduct water.”

This has affected the distribution system that brings water to homes, companies and irrigation areas throughout different parts of the country.

“Not only do they damage vital works that belong to all Mexicans, but in these moments of health contingency they affect the effort to bring water to those who need it most.”

The agency detailed that during the last three weeks, Furniture and electrical equipment have been stolen from various wells that supply drinking water to the Valley of Mexico region, where the country’s capital is located and about 20 million people live.

“These actions have caused various wells to be out of operation for up to eight hours, time necessary to replace the stolen material.”

Have also been detected theft of cables, batteries, solar lamps and lighting on dams from the central states of Querétaro, Puebla, Zacatecas and the northern state of Sonora.

In this last state, nine water wells have also been attacked, causing the temporary interruption of their operations. In addition, in a water quality laboratory in the central state of Aguascalientes pipes and wiring were stolen, while in the western state of Jalisco They stole equipment from hydrometric stations and even vehicles.

La Conagua called on the population to denounce these acts and prevent it from being traded on the black market with materials taken from wells and dams.