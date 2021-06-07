Conafor reports 16 active forest fires in 5 states

At the moment they are registered 16 forest fires active in five states of the country, with a preliminary affected area of ​​4,213 hectares.

Chihuahua is the state with the most conflagrations (11), followed by Jalisco (two), Coahuila (1), Sonora (1) and Quintana Roo (1).

Two forest fires are reported in protected natural areas: one in the Tutuaca Flora and Fauna Protection Area, municipality of Temósachic, Chihuahua; and one in the Uaymil Flora and Fauna Protection Area, municipality of Bacalar, Quintana Roo.

In Quintana Roo, a helicopter from the National Water Commission (Conagua) is available to attend to the Uaymil / El Pucté Norte fire, in the municipality of Bacalar with 80 percent control and 70 percent liquidation of the fire.

