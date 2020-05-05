The agency asked state governments not to relax sanitary measures to reduce the risk to which fighters who come to states to put out wildfires are exposed.

The interaction of the coronavirus pandemic with highest curve of the dry season in Mexico, keeps the National Forestry Commission (Conafor) on alert for a possible contagion of Covid-19 among the brigadistas working to put out the 61 active forest fires that are reported in different states.

“We are concerned that there may be a contagion situationIf someone gets the disease or is a transmitter of the disease, then there is concern in our institution. We have conveyed this concern to the state governments so that we close ranks and not relax at any time, especially at this time, take extreme precautions, “said Eduardo Cruz Castañeda, Manager of Fire Management of Conafor in an interview for Aristegui News .

Currently, 61 forest fires remain active in 20 states and two of them demand special attention in the municipality of Bacalar, Quintana Roo and in Uruapan, Michoacán.

Active fires have already consumed 10,459 hectares, according to Conafor statistics.

The panorama offered by the 2020 forest fire season is combined with the coronavirus pandemic and the highest curve of the period of low water.

For reduce risk of contagion, the Fire Management Manager explained that 60 of the 1,740 Conafor brigade members are in quarantine after identifying themselves as a vulnerable population.

Meanwhile, the rest of the brigadistas Working to combat active wildfires implement an aggressive initial fire attack strategy.

“The first strategy that we have implemented with the state and municipal governments is to establish the principle of timely attention to forest fires, to make an aggressive initial attack to prevent them from spreading because, as a fire grows, it will always require more of people. We have also had to reinforce the personnel by filtering the states that have availability of qualified personnel“, Indicated.

Although no positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded so far, it reported that the health status of the brigade members active in the field is being monitored and the risk perimeter that exists in the towns where they go to fight a forest fire.

“A questionnaire is applied to be sure that in principle there is no disease condition, with a diagnosis of the flu, cough, which implies the Covid and later, upon arrival at the place, they identify if there are positive cases in that municipality, they identify the perimeter of those cases to avoid having contact in that community.

In large groups we always have a paramedic from State Civil Protection which is constantly checking that people are in good health, “he added.

At International Day of Wildland Fire Fighter, commemorated on May 4, Eduardo Cruz asked to recognize the work carried out by the brigadistas, particularly in complex contexts such as the coronavirus pandemic.

“In rural municipalities, the issue of the pandemic is something that does not convince them that it is serious and they do not give importance to the disease, but we we are taking precautions and we are raising awareness in the communities where we are participating, that it is something serious and that we have to take care of ourselves to reduce risks, ”he said.

He recommended to the state governments medical exam to rule out that the operational personnel available for the attention to forest fires are a source of Covid-19 contagion and, simultaneously, reinforce prevention with rural communities.

So far this year, there have been 2,777 forest fires nationwide that affected an area of 86 thousand 972 hectares.

The State of Mexico, Mexico City, Michoacán, Puebla and Jalisco, registered the highest number of forest fires so far in the 2020 season.