May 28, 2020 | 8:59 pm

The general director of the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt), María Elena Álvarez-Buylla Roces, presented this Thursday the National Computer Ecosystem COVID-19 that will be available on a site dedicated to monitoring the pandemic in the country.

This initiative has made it possible to order, standardize, process, analyze, visualize, forecast, project and distribute the information from various sources, relevant for decision-making on the pandemic of the COVID-19 disease, produced by the SARS-CoV2 virus.

It has five research axes:

Data repository and research on COVID-19. Integration, curation and data analysis. Modeling of the dynamics of the pandemic in Mexico. Integration of information boards and tools. Spatial and geographic analysis, geographic information systems.

The director of Conacyt said that the Ecosystem is in constant coordination and feedback with the team of the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer and with the Undersecretariat for Prevention and Promotion of Health, in charge of Hugo López-Gatell.

We call academic institutions and colleagues capable and with experience in computing and informatics to focus on different axes of research

María Elena Álvarez-Buylla Roces, CEO of Conacyt

For now, they have the collaboration of 35 researchers and five institutions, but the invitation remains open for those who wish to join the project in an articulated and incident way around certain goals that must be met.

How does the Ecosystem benefit?

Meanwhile, the Data Science coordinator of the Conacyt, Paola Villarreal, exemplified the usefulness of the research axes of the Ecosystem.

For example, the mobility report that is presented every Tuesday at the conference led by López Gatell is the result of the work being done.

In addition, the national historical mobility graph prepared with data from Twitter, Google and Facebook can be viewed.

Also, there are the graphs of hospital demand that have allowed the Ministry of Health to make logistics decisions as the pandemic progresses in the country.

Data visualizations are available in the national state and metropolitan category on both a mobile device and a computer.

“It is also designed to navigate on cell phones and not just computers. This so that they can access from their cel ”, said Villarreal.

Currently, in Mexico there are 81,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 9,044 people.