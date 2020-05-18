The Ministry of Health stated that the CONACYT did not comply with the delivery, on May 15, of 700 ventilators to attend COVID-19 patients.

The Ministry of Health of the Government of Mexico stated that the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) did not comply with the delivery of ventilators intended for the care of patients from coronavirus COVID-19, planned to be delivered on May 15.

Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Promotion of Health, confirmed the non-compliance of the decentralized body dedicated to Mexican scientific research, and noted that fortunately they have not been necessary thanks to the purchase of fans by the Government of Mexico.

“They could not be had. Production for the originally contemplated date was May 15. There are several development projects for automatic fans, private organizations, and public institutions, in particular, that he has been identifying Conacyt, they are from public research centers, ”said the undersecretary.

The high official of Health referred, in addition, that he does not know well the date in which Conacyt Comply with

“I do not know in detail the new scheduled date,” he said, noting that fans continue to be produced, as well as others by various Mexican institutions.

These completely Mexican fans would be one of Conacyt’s contributions to the fight against the coronavirus or COVID-19.

So he made it known María Elena Álvarez-Buylla, director of the Conacyt, last April 23, as we inform you in this space.

Álvarez-Buylla noted that, in conjunction with a group of specialists, data scientists, mathematicians and researchers from universities such as the UNAM and the public research centers of the Conacyt, it is entrusted to elaborate invasive mechanical fans of 100 percent Mexican technology.

Conacyt reported that on May 15 he was going to deliver 700 pieces of equipment (national mechanical fans) to the Ministry of Health. Source: Conacyt presentation.

He explained that, by order of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will be elaborated 700 teams by May 15, date on which, according to the projected models, the epidemic peaks of the COVID-19 in the country.

Álvarez-Buylla ensured that this type of fans It will have the characteristic of being cheaper than commercial ones and with high biomedical security.

