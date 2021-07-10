Computers capable of predicting which pictorial art a person will like

Do you like the thick brush strokes and soft color palettes of an impressionist painting like Claude Monet’s? Or do you prefer the bright colors and abstract shapes of a Rothko? Individual artistic tastes seem to be something too subjective for a non-human intelligence and even more so if it is not even a living being, as in the case of a computer. However, now a new study shows that a computer program can accurately predict which pictures a person will like.

For the new study, Kiyohito Iigaya’s team from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the United States used Mechanical Turk, an Amazon crowdsourcing platform, to recruit more than 1,500 volunteers to rate paintings from various artistic genres, including impressionism, cubism and abstract. The volunteers’ responses were entered into a database embedded in the software and, after a period of training, the computer was able to predict the artistic preferences of the volunteers much better than would happen by chance.

“I used to think that the evaluation of art was personal and subjective, so I was surprised by this result,” confesses Iigaya.

The results have not only shown that computers can make these predictions, but also open the way to a new understanding of the mechanism that people use to make aesthetic judgments of an image.

An abstract painting by the painter Joseph Schillinger. (Image: Smithsonian American Art Museum, Mrs. Joseph Schillinger’s gift)

The researchers also found that volunteers tended to fall into three general categories: those who prefer paintings with real-life objects, such as an impressionist painting; that of those who have a predilection for abstract colored paintings, such as a Rothko; and that of those who prefer complex paintings, like Picasso’s cubist portraits. Most of the respondents were in the first category.

The study is titled “Aesthetic preference for art can be predicted from a mixture of low- and high-level visual features”. And it has been published in the academic journal Nature Human Behavior. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)