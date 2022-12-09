If your computer is still powered-on while the monitor goes off, here are some potential causes and ways to fix it

Monitors are absolutely essential for any computer setup. After all, this is the component that brings your computing experience to life with its visual display! Without monitors, you simply cannot take advantage of all the amazing advances that technology has made available to us today.

Without the monitor, you’re unable to benefit from all that your computer has to offer since it’s impossible for you to view what input commands have produced.

It can be incredibly frustrating when the monitor suddenly shuts down in the middle of a task-related mission or while you’re deeply immersed in your favourite game. Those seconds of interruption hault important work and ruin precious gaming moments!

In this article, we’ll look at why this happens and how you can fix it.

Why is the Monitor Off, but The Computer Keeps Working

This could be due to a variety of reasons. Your system could be heating up, the monitor might be defective or it may simply be that your computer is not working properly. Your graphics card could be the problem. We’ll look at these and a couple more.

Monitor problem:

The monitor can shut down or go completely blank if it detects a fault in the circuitry of the monitor.

Overheating:

The monitor may shut down by itself if this happens. If the area becomes too hot or dusty, it will cause the monitor to shut off. This is done in order to protect its circuitry.

Emission of videocards:

Problems with the video card could also cause problems. The monitor may shut down if the video card becomes defective.

Issue with the power cord:

A loose or improperly connected power cord may also cause this problem. An improper or loose connection could cause your monitor to shut off.

A problem could also arise if your cord is not properly connected and the cord cannot send enough power to the monitor. The monitor will shut down if this happens.

Failure of display cables:

Your computer’s display cables may not be connected properly or are loose. Communication between your computer and monitor will be affected if the connection is not tightened or broken.

Bad motherboard:

A motherboard with faulty components can lead to the monitor shutting off, particularly if the visuals are damaged.

How to fix your monitor’s shutting off while the computer is on

This experience can be frustrating, especially when you’re in the middle of a project or playing your favorite game. These suggestions can help you solve the problem.

A new monitor is always recommended if your current monitor shows signs of wear. The cost to fix a broken monitor can be as high, or even more than buying a new one.

If your monitor starts to heat up, disconnect it from the power supply and let it cool down. If there’s a cooling system, now is the best time to cool the monitor before using it again. You can blow out dust from the heat vent if it is too dense.

If there’s a problem with the graphics card, you should replace it.

Before you use the monitor, make sure you’ve properly connected the power cord. You should monitor the power cable from time-to-time. If it continuously gives low power to the monitor, the monitor may crash, and you’ll have to get a new one.

Make sure to inspect your display cables. If they are not securely plugged in, make sure you do so. If you find a damaged or broken connection, it is worth replacing.

These suggestions should help restore your monitor’s display.

Over the years, monitors have moved away from large power-consuming cathode radiation tubes and towards slimmer energy-saving LEDs. Are you currently using a monitor?

Understanding the Different Types of Monitors

Since the dawn of the internet, five main kinds have been on the market: We’ll look at them briefly to understand their evolution.

Cathode-ray tube (CRT).:

It was a popular type that existed decades ago and has gained much popularity as both a monitor and tv. Installation of the CRT takes up more room because it is heavier.

You need a lot more electricity. Because of its size, it is difficult to transport.

It isn’t easy to find in the market these days as manufacturers had to move from CRT to LED and LCD to meet the challenging growth of the digital world. However, there are still some secondhand CRTs on the market.

Liquid crystal display (LCD):

The most popular monitor is Liquid Crystal Display (LCD). It comprises liquid crystals. It uses less power and weighs less than CRT. It has a curving back, a turning neck and a flatter screen than the CRT.

An LCD monitor can be tilted up, down and even to portrait mode. The LCD monitors can be tilted up or down and you can even change to portrait mode. You can view images more pleasingly, they have larger screens and are easy to transport.

Plasma monitor:

Plasma monitors are slimmer than LCDs and have a much smaller footprint. This format allows you to see more detail and has a lower contrast.

Plasma monitors can be considered an extension of plasma technology. The cells contain ionized gases that are electrically charged. They are designed to brighten up pixels images.

They are also very heavy and difficult to transport.

Light-emitting diodes (LED):

A modern monitor, the Light Emitting Diode Monitor is designed to address the digital age. The LED emits light at 4k resolution, just like its name.

An LED monitor’s light is brighter that a regular lightbulb. Gaming enthusiasts prefer LED monitors to any other type of monitor for HD gaming.

The backlighting is done with light-emitting and not cold cathode fluorescent (CCFL), backlighting. It also requires less power than most other monitors.

These monitors display clear images in vivid colors and high contrast. They are also lightweight and portable. It is however quite expensive and may not be affordable for everyone.

Organic light emitting diode:

Organic Light Emitting Diode is a popular monitor. Because of the large display screen, it is ideal for viewing movies.

To produce light, it uses carbon, wood, and polymers (organic material).

This LCD has a better contrast than LCD, as it can be thinner or lighter. Because it is small and lightweight, this makes it very easy to transport. This form factor uses less electricity and occupies less space. It is however expensive and it cannot withstand water.

Modern-day LCD and LED monitors are the most preferred types. Because some monitors may not be compatible with all computers, these types of monitors are now available.

How to connect your monitor to a computer

Improper monitor connection can keep your monitor’s display blank even when your computer is off. It is important to understand how to connect your monitor and your computer. So, let’s begin.

First, get your monitor connector cable out. Most likely, it is in the box that you purchased the monitor.

Then, connect the cable to the port at the back of your monitor. You should carefully examine the end of the cable to ensure it fits properly.

Plug the other end in the correct place at the back of the computer.

Take the power cord, which is also included in your package. Next, plug the other end into the correct power spot at the back.

Plug the other end in to an external power source.

Turn on your computer by holding down the power button. You’ll find this button on the top or bottom of the monitor, on its right-hand side.

Take NoteConnectors: These connectors are made with different cables. All depends on what type of monitor and computer you use.

Knowing the type of port your computer has is essential. You can avoid extra stress by comparing the ports on your monitor to those available for purchase.

The older systems had DVI, VGA and S-Video ports. Modern ones are equipped with HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C.

Other than the monitor’s display ports, which components makes up a monitor? Read on to find out more.

These are the Different Sections of The Monitor

Glass: A layer of gloss on the glass protects the screen from the sunlight emitted through the system.

Screen: It is essential because without it, you cannot see what your inputs are into the computer. Although there are many screen options, most computers use liquid crystal displays screens. They have thin-film transistors and can be customized to fit your needs.

Stands for MonitorThe plastic stands provide stability and are lightweight. It is used to place the monitor on the stand and allows for ease of use. Without the monitor stand, you’ll have to carry the monitor while using it.

InterfaceInterface Board: This board controls and monitors the proper operation of the screen.

Cable for power: It’s vital as this is where you connect to electricity to charge your monitor.

Amplifier circuitThe name says it all: It magnifies the video that comes to the screen.

Reflectors: The source of light for the monitor.

Conclusion

It can be frustrating to see your monitor go off even though the computer is still on while you’re working or playing a game. You can have many causes for it.

These issues could include loose or defective power, display cords and overheating.

The solution to faulty connections is simple: Unplug the device and then plug it back in correctly. You can replace damaged power and display cables. You may sometimes need to Your monitor should be replaced eventually.