Computer Hoy number 588 is already on your kiosk! | Technology

About reaching goals, savoring life, and doing a podcast. José Martí, a Cuban politician and writer, is credited with the famous quote that states that “there are three things that should be done throughout a lifetime: plant a tree, have a child and write a book.” This phrase gives rise to endless interpretations that depend, to a large extent, on the age of the person being asked and their attitude towards life. And it is that the goals in childhood differ from those we set ourselves in the age The passing of the years is a continuous coming and going of new opportunities: some goals are reached, others go to the background or are forgotten, but we never stop setting ourselves new challenges that gain strength and meaning at each stage as people. And we could affirm that life is savored in each goal achieved.

What there is no doubt is that motivation is the key to overcome them and enjoy this journey. Remember, there are few things that transcend, those that endure and survive us. Of course, in a digital world like the current one, no one is saved from leaving a legacy written in the form of 0 and 1. Digital life is life itself: in the world the percentage of people with Internet access and a smartphone (59.5% and 66.6% respectively, according to the DIGITAL 2021 report), which with access to safe drinking water and sanitation systems (71.9% and 46.4%, according to Unesco data). And never has progress generated so many social, cultural and economic changes.

As Álvarez-Pallete, CEO of Telefónica points out, “It took 75 years for the landline phone to reach 100 million customers; to Pokémon Go, 25 days. “We live an accumulation of new technologies that coincide in time that feed back and accelerate the process of change. Networks, apps, websites, blogs and, the fashion channel, the podcast, an innovative method to communicate But do not forget that it is the users who give meaning to the technology and not the other way around. Savor the present: material things are not the key, but the time you dedicate to people. ‘Fortune and glory’? empire? What are you going to leave? The legacy (digital or not) begins in life.

First Martian flight.

Topic of the Week: First Look at Android 12

Google is already working hard on Android 12. The first development version now offers us a small taste of what is to come.

The topic of the week: Spain approves the use of the Reparability Seal

As is already the case in other European countries such as France, repairability labels will also be used in Spain. They have already been approved by the Government.

Topic of the week: Your photos in your cloud

Synology presents the latest evolution of its software for managing photos on the brand’s NAS: Synology Photos. From your computer or mobile, from home or away, everything under control.

All about security: Theft of WhatsApp accounts

Cybercriminals keep thinking of new ways to get money. One of his latest tricks involves the theft of WhatsApp accounts. Here we tell you how they do it and how you can protect yourself.

Gadget of the week: XGIMI Halo, open your eyes

The little XGIMI Halo goes almost unnoticed in a living room until you turn it on and are amazed at the quality of its huge screen.

Podcasts for everyone: Ready to start broadcasting

The podcast boom is here. In this article, you will discover a new world in which listening is what takes place and, if you prefer, you can also become a podcaster.

Keep your gear: New version of CCleaner

With the CCleaner program, you will be able to say goodbye to the junk data that floods the storage units of your computer. We tell you everything you can do with it.

Spreadsheets: Create your own drop-down lists

Excel offers you the ability to quickly enter data in a cell, selecting it directly from a drop-down list. You will find this function among the validation options in this spreadsheet and, if you learn to use it correctly, it will save you a lot of time and work.

Acrobat Reader: 8 Tips for PDF files

Anyone who wants to read a PDF document usually ends up directly in Adobe Acrobat Reader DC. We tell you everything that this program can do for you and we present you some other free alternatives.

Comparison: 8 Web authoring services

Building sites promise an elegant page with just a few mouse clicks. So Computer Today has put to the test what the top eight vendors really offer.

Comparison: 21 Multiport USB Hubs

Ultra-thin laptops are very practical for traveling, but when working at home they have very few connections for the mouse, USB memory, an external monitor … USB hubs and docks are supposed to help you, and our test will tell you which ones are the best.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones.

Technology for All: The Six Degrees of Separation Theory

It’s the ideal theory for the Internet age, but it’s over 90 years old. The theory of the six degrees of separation has been tried several times. It is valid? For serving us?

Technology for All: The History of Morse Code

Morse code was the first that allowed Humanity to communicate globally, instantly. Almost 200 years after its invention, even Google is still using it.

There are many questions about technical issues that you send us. In this section we answer all your questions.

The dissatisfied user: Social networks are one more news

Newspapers, radios, televisions … began by quoting what they saw on social networks, but they are increasingly a more important part of their content.

