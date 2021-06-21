Computer crash from the 1980s keeps Hubble idle

NASA is working hard to repair Hubble after a problem with an on-board computer from the 1980s forced it to temporarily disable the operation of the space telescope and put it in safe mode.

Hubble is one of the great veterans of space exploration still active. A magnificent instrument that has revolutionized all areas of astronomical research after observing in detail tens of thousands of celestial bodies and giving us the most beautiful images of the deep Universe.

But time takes its toll. And more in space where doing maintenance is not as simple as repairing computer machines on Earth. Last year the great space telescope celebrated 30 years since it was put into orbit by the Discovery shuttle and it has remained active thanks to the updates it has received and the repair operations that began as soon as it was launched, since a problem with the Polishing the main mirror almost turned it into a fiasco.

The problem is different now, and the Hubble operations team suspects it could be due to a degraded memory module causing errors on one of your computers. Memory can degrade over time due to years of radiation exposure in space. NASA expected these kinds of problems, so there are backup memory modules in the space telescope. As for the computer, it is from the 1980s when Hubble was designed and built.

It is not the first time that the Hubble is ‘bad’ and the repair operations have been continuous. The same as the maintenance programs that have made it possible to improve its performance and increase its useful life. The last major impact was carried out by the personnel of the shuttle Atlantis in 2009 when at 560 kilometers above the earth and at a speed of 25,000 kilometers per hour, they replaced the batteries, insulating covers, guidance sensors and gyroscopes in charge of its orientation.

Hubble active up to James Webb

Although Hubble is expected to endure a lifespan of nearly 40 years, its successor is underway. His name is James Webb and he will offer resolution and sensitivity unprecedented in the history of cosmology.

The “most ambitious and complex astronomical project ever built” will be built and operated jointly by NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, and will be able to capture the most distant events and objects, from the formation of galaxies and stars. to the direct observation of exoplanets and novae.

Size matters here, and the Webb’s is colossal. The telescope will have 18 hexagons to form the 6.5 meter primary mirror, almost triple that of Hubble. It is so large that there are no ready-made space launchers and therefore the hexagons will unfold once the telescope is opened into orbit. Another gigantic element is the parasol. In charge of protecting the complex and keeping the mirrors and scientific instruments at temperatures close to absolute zero, it will be the size of a tennis court.

And further into the future points WFIRST, one hundred times more powerful than Hubble and the first space observatory that will allow scientists to precisely search for water, methane, carbon dioxide and other gases that could indicate the presence of biological activity.

The prize is for which any astronomer sighs: to prove the existence of other worlds outside the Solar System with the capacity to harbor life.