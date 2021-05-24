Computational tool created to find drugs capable of ‘disarming’ the coronavirus

One of its main advantages is the flexibility of the computational workflow, so it could be trained for the evaluation of compounds against other pathogens, in addition to evaluating chemicals that have not yet been tested for human use.

And it is that, although the experts pursue the objective of reusing drugs, they are also focusing on any other small molecule. And it wouldn’t have to be an approved drug; In short, “anyone who tests your molecule could find something important.”

It would therefore be a unique and extremely useful and interesting tool when it comes to identify molecules capable of attacking the virus before it invades human cells. Or even disable or “disable” it in the early stages of infection.

Reference: Govinda B. KC et al, A machine learning platform to estimate anti-SARS-CoV-2 activities, Nature Machine Intelligence (2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s42256-021-00335-w.