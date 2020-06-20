© Mariela Lombard

NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer./File

The economic recovery will not be easy for New York, not with the high unemployment that the confinement that has forced the containment of COVID-19 has left behind. For the city comptroller, Scott Stringer, the data is alarming and therefore he joins the chorus of politicians who speak of « urgent need for rapid and robust federal support. »

According to the data that Stringer manages, unemployment in February affected 3.5% of the population but in May it is a reality for 18.3%.

In fact it is worse than in April, when it affected 15.8%.

The recovery of jobs nationwide in May did not leave a trace in that sense and there are 900,000 fewer working in May than in February, of them, more than 380,000 are not even looking for a job. Economists fear that the jobs lost while the economy is reopening are not temporary.

Stringer’s analysis is even worse when you consider that the workforce, people who are actively working or seeking employment, has also declined. The detail of the numbers indicate that Asians, Hispanics and blacks, in this order, are the most affected by the lack of work. In the case of Hispanics, unemployment affected one in four.

By age, the picture is very dark for the youngest. The unemployment rate for those between the ages of 16 and 24 is 35.2%.

The other large percentage behind which there are lives of entire families on the edge and with needs that are barely resolved in the ranks of food banks is the one that corresponds to the unemployment of those born outside the country. In this case, more than one in five people with a foreign passport do not have a job.

23.3% are in this situation 19.7% more than before the pandemic and these are the workers who have been excluded from the aid approved by the CARES Act.

In the new economic relief proposal, the HEROES Act passed by the House of Representatives in May, aid is extended to immigrant taxpayers. The Republican-majority Senate is taking its time making proposals and approving this aid package as recently denounced by NYC Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Stringer regrets that communities « of color and youth are bearing the brunt of the unemployment crisis. We need Washington to acknowledge the heavy losses we have suffered and give the city the financial aid we need. «

The comptroller calls for it to extend beyond July and « as long as COVID-19 continues to threaten lives and jobs » the $ 600 weekly unemployment insurance supplement. He also wants « desperately needed » tax breaks to be granted to state and local governments « that continue to cope with urgent services from their residents without adequate resources. »

Locally, he calls for the recovery of the summer youth employment program that Mayor Bill de Blasio eliminated this year in April. It is a way to provide income and job opportunities to 75,000 young people from vulnerable communities in addition to lowering the unemployment rate among young people.

The work from home that is prevailing in many companies given the situation and the trends that are adapting can have a very negative effect on this type of program as well as on the training of young people in their first jobs.

Stringer takes up Keynesian ideas (from economist John M. Keynes, who advocated increasing public investment when private investment does not exist or has problems) and encourages the implementation of capital programs that generate jobs with good wages that are also for the benefit of infrastructure improvement.

His last advice is to give more access to contracts to women and minority companies that have suffered the most in this current recession.