Compostela travels to the Langreo stadium to finish the championship

Next Saturday at 18:00 the match of the final day of the Second Phase of Second B will be played, in which we will see the Langreo and to Compostela in the New Ganzábal.

The Langreo faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match corresponding to the sixth day after suffering a defeat against him Sports in the previous match by a result of 5-0. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won one of the five games played to date, with 25 goals for and 30 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Compostela he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Marino Luanco, so that a triumph over the Langreo it would help him improve his record in the championship. Before this match, the Compostela he had won zero of the five games played in the Second Phase of Second B this season, with a figure of 22 goals in favor and 23 against.

Regarding the results as a local, the Langreo He has achieved figures of one victory and one loss in two games played in his stadium, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but we will have to work hard to win. In the role of visitor, the Compostela they have been defeated once and have drawn once in their two games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Langreo and the results are a victory and a draw for the locals. In turn, the local team accumulates a streak of two games in a row without losing at home against the Compostela. The last match that both teams played in this competition was in March 2015 and concluded with a score of 2-0 in favor of the Compostela.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Second B, we can see that the Langreo they are ahead of the visiting team with a two-point advantage. The team of Angel Rodriguez he ranks fourth with 29 points on his scoreboard. For his part, the Compostela it has 27 points and ranks sixth in the competition.