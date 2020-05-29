Madrid, May 29 . .- The Madrid composer Juan José Solana (1957) has been appointed by the SGAE board of directors as the new president of its Foundation, a position in which he also replaces the musician Juan Ramón Arnaiz, reported today in a note the rights entity.

“It is time to tackle important challenges for the cultural sector, which have been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The current situation demands solutions for our partners who are currently demanding more lines of assistance, economic and social aid “, indicates Solana in the note of the SGAE.

Solana, a member emeritus of the SGAE Symphonic Commission and an expert and pioneer in the management of new technologies applied to music, has been a patron between 2015 and 2018 of the foundation, in which he has developed several projects such as one aimed at digitization and sound simulation of orchestral works.

In addition, he is an emeritus member of the SGAE Symphonic Commission and has been a juror of the Foundation’s musical creation incentive commissions.

“For an author, reaching to preside over a cultural management institution of the size of the SGAE Foundation, which allows to be in contact with all artistic disciplines, is the culmination of a whole career”, adds Solana in the note sent by the entity .

The SGAE Foundation has as strategic objectives to ensure respect for copyright, support authorship and creation, position authorship as a key element of the cultural sector and contribute to improving the functioning of the sector and promoting new artistic expressions and projects multidisciplinary, among other objectives.

The new president of the SGAE Foundation, who has collaborated as a producer on albums such as “Poeta en Nueva York” by Manolo Tena, has a degree in Composition from the Royal Conservatory of Madrid.

His stage repertoire has been premiered by companies such as the National Ballet of Cuba and his orchestral works have been conducted by conductors such as Misha Katz, Adrian Lepper, Pedro Halffter, Pascual Osa or Víctor Pablo Pérez.

He is the author of the soundtrack for the films “El Fantasma de Elvis” (1996) and “Maestros” (2000); of tunings for radio, television headers, commercials and documentaries, and has been in charge of reviewing and voicing by computer various operettas and operas such as “Catalina”, by Joaquín Gaztambide and Luis de Olona, ​​which premiered in 2014.

He belongs to the Board of Directors of the AMA association and has been a teacher at centers such as the School of Creative Music, the SAE Institute, the Master in Musical Composition at the University of La Rioja and the Master in Composition for Audiovisual Media, taught at the Katarina Gurska Higher Education Center for Music.

