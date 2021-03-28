Composer Antón García Abril, author of more than 200 soundtracks, dies at 87

MADRID, 17 (EUROPA PRESS)

The composer Antón García Abril, one of the most prominent authors of contemporary music and who has in his career with more than 200 soundtracks behind him, such as that of the mythical series ‘El Hombre y la Tierra’, has died this Wednesday Madrid at 87 years of age, as reported by the General Society of Authors and Editors (SGAE).

Born in Teruel in 1933, García Abril has an extensive catalog of works that covers most genres and musical forms, such as opera, ballet, cantatas, works for solo instruments, song cycles inspired by Spanish poets, chamber music and orchestra symphony and concerts for solo instruments and orchestra.

His long professional career includes more than 200 soundtracks for films such as ‘The holy innocents’, ‘The crime of Cuenca’, ‘Sor Citroën’, ‘Come to Germany, Pepe’ or ‘The city is not for me’, among others , and tunes from television series such as ‘El Hombre y la Tierra’, ‘Anillos de Oro’, ‘Fortunata y Jacinta’, ‘Second teaching’, ‘Central Brigade’, ‘Composite and without a boyfriend’ or ‘Ramón y Cajal’ .

Member of the so-called Generación del 51 and one of the founders of the Nueva Música group (1958), the numerous commissions he received throughout his career stand out, such as the one for the opera ‘Divinas Palabras’ for the reopening of the Teatro Real in Madrid, premiered by Pácido Domingo in October 1997, the ballet ‘La Gitanilla’ by the National Ballet of Spain, commissioned by the American violinist Hilary Hahn of the work ‘Six partitas for solo violin’, premiered at the Music Center at Strathmore in Washington in 2015, or the composition in 1989 of the hymn of Aragon commissioned by the Courts of said autonomous community.

A member of the SGAE since 1956, and currently an honorary advisor, he has a repertoire of more than a thousand registered works, including the corporate melody of this entity created in 1999 on the occasion of the first centenary of this entity.

“From this entity we want to convey our condolences to the family and friends of Antón García Abril, one of our teachers of contemporary music and a firm defender of culture, education and copyright. He was a creator with personality and alien to fashions that, starting from freedom, built emotions in cultured music. Undoubtedly, a reference in Spanish music and culture “, said the president of the SGAE, Antonio Onetti.

In 2007, the SGAE Foundation published a volume dedicated to dissecting his figure and work under the title ‘Antón García Abril. The path of a humanist in the avant-garde ‘, written by the musicologist Esther Sestelo Longueira based on her doctoral thesis.

In addition, in May 2018 he celebrated his 85th birthday with the publication of a new album and a concert that took place at the Real Academia de las Bellas Artes de San Fernando in Madrid, of which he had been a member since 1982.

GREAT PRIZES

Among others, he has the National Theater Award (1971); National Prize for Music Education and Research (1991); National Music Award (1993); Prize of the Royal Superior Conservatory of Music (1994); Gold Medal for Fine Arts (1998); Doctor Honoris Causa from the Complutense University of Madrid (2003); o SGAE Prize for Ibero-American Music “Tomás Luis de Victoria” (2006).

He has also received the Orfeón Donostiarra Award from the University of the Basque Country (2001) for musical creation; the Aragon Prize (2003); honorary doctorate from the Complutense University of Madrid; and the Great Cross of Alfonso X El Sabio, among others.

Professor for more than three decades until his retirement, a good part of the composers who today stand out in the young scene of Spanish musical creation passed through the classes of this Aragonese composer.

Thus, in his didactic facet, he highlighted his pedagogical work at the head of the chair of Composition and Musical Forms of the Real Conservatorio Superior de Música de Madrid, which he won by opposition in 1974, as well as at the School of High Musical Studies in Santiago de Compostela and in the international university courses ‘Music in Compostela’

The father of four children, he was also an academic at the San Fernando Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Madrid and the San Carlos Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Valencia.