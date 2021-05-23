Composer and conductor Cristóbal Halffter dies

The Spanish composer and conductor Cristóbal Halffter passed away this Sunday at 91 years of age, reported family sources. According to a family spokesperson, the death occurred in Villafranca del Bierzo (León). Halffter leaves behind three children, Pedro, Alonso and María.

Halffter (Madrid, 1930) was one of the key figures in 20th century Spanish music. Their more than 100 compositions They range from choral, chamber and electronic music to writing for great symphonic training.

Throughout his career, Halffter conducted important European and American orchestras such as the Berlin Philharmonic, Baden-Baden Radio Orchestra, Zurich Tonhalle, French National, London Symphony, Suisse Romand, Lucerne Festival, National of Spain, Bamberg, or Hamburg, among others.

A member of the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando in Madrid (1983), the European Academies of Sciences, Arts and Letters in Paris and the Akademie der Künste in Berlin (1985), Cristóbal Halffter had numerous awards and recognitions.

In 1981 he received from King Juan Carlos I the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts.

In 1985 he was named Doctor Honoris Causa by the University of León, and in 2010 he was the winner of the BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award, for contribute “to the idea of ​​a contemporary European music” through its “consistency and continuity of commitment.”

Two years ago, in 2019 he received Culturas, the 2019 Egyptian Lyceum of Music Museum Award for being “one of the greatest active composers and conductors”.

“I am an avant-garde musician who reclaims tradition”

With the death of Cristóbal Halffter, Spanish music loses one of the main defenders of their distinctive character, but not on the nationalist cliché that it always rejected, but on going to the true bases to modernize it.

In this regard, Halffter himself recognized the paradox: “I am an avant-garde musician who claims tradition,” he once told Efe.

Son of the also conductor Pedro Halffter, with him he disappears one of the most notable representatives of the so-called Generation of ’51, that of Luis de Pablo, Manuel Moreno-Buendía or Antón García Abril, who also died this year in March.

Based in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​they proposed break the prevailing nationalist aesthetic until then and introduce modernity in music, in line with the other artistic avant-gardes and initially betting on atonal music.

His was one of the two works that in 1959 marked the future and thrust of his thesis, Sonata de Barce, Sonata for solo violin, already characterized by a conscientious use of serialism.

The disagreement with the National Orchestra

One of the most committed moments of his career occurred in 1989, when he was rejected by teachers of the National Orchestra of Spain to occupy the position of artistic director and he decided to break his commitments as the main guest conductor for contemporary music, the twentieth century in general and Spanish in particular.

The “lack of dialogue” was what caused that disagreement, he said years later, when he returned to direct the ONE for his work Daliniana. Would be just one of his many returns at the forefront of this set.

The moments before the curtain rose with each new work I said to live them as “a lady before childbirth”. “The moment of the premiere is that of the confrontation of reality with the imagination, the opportunity to experience the magical space, although one already imagines what it is like that one has created,” he explained.

In the more than one hundred works that he composed in his career, such as Fanfare for Peace, he affirmed that there was no “no political or social commitment, but human and humanistic. “And that is so because I deeply believe in the human being above all else,” he specified.

“Banal” and “mediocre” times

A lover of the work of Cervantes, Dalí, Machado or the fandangos of Father Antonio Soler, he used to say that our ears had become accustomed to the “vulgarity” in music imposed by the media. “I’ll stick with Machado’s poetry, I don’t need Serrat’s music”, came to comment on it.

“We are experiencing historical moments of the most serious importance, in which banality is encouraged, the mediocre, What the masses like is rewarded, which we have previously convinced to like what we are going to give them later, “argued this defender of the book above all else.

Of his work he used to say that it was “very Spanish”, but far from the cliché that from outside one had of it, that is to say, “of the postcard” of Maurice Ravel or of “the Carmen, the bullfighter, the faca and the castanets”.

“In an age of false and terrible nationalisms, it is absolutely necessary to return to review the rich nuances of Cervantes’s work “, He argued when under this assumption he lit his first opera, “Don Quixote”, inspired by the most famous of novels.

It was in the year 2000, when the bulk of his career was already written, and if it took him so long to get into this genre, it was because he had a hard time finding the right material for it, but it was a success that ratified him in the reasons why the have chosen: “Claim once again the utopia for today’s society, a utopia that is not based only on material goods “.