Comply with the law or do justice? Trailer of ‘Parot’

Amazon presents the official trailer of ‘Parot’, the thriller about the Parot doctrine directed by Gustavo Ron and Rafael Montesinos (’45 revolutions’) that can be seen exclusively in Spain on Prime Video starting next May 28.

Adriana Ugarte leads the cast of this production, which also includes the participation of Iván Massagué, Blanca Portillo, Javier Albalá, Antonio Dechent, Patricia Vico, Michel Brown and Nicole Wallace.

His argument takes place in the Spain of 2013, when after the annulment of the Parot judicial doctrine dozens of prisoners were released. But in fiction a few days later, those released begin to appear murdered in the same way as their victims. Isabel Mora (Ugarte), an upright and persevering police officer, will take over the investigation of the murders while she faces an attempted revenge by one of the released prisoners.

‘Parot’ is a ViacomCBS International Studios production, which has the global distribution rights, in association with RTVE and in collaboration with ONZA. The series has Pilar Nadal as showrunner and creator along with Alonso Laporta, Luis Murillo Arias and Luis Murillo Moreno.

