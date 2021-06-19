Complutense Alcalá host Atlético de Pinto on matchday twelfth

06/19/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 11:30 the match of the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which they will face the Complutense and to Athletic de Pinto in the Fairgrounds.

The Complutense Alcala will try to score a victory in the competition after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Villaverde at home (0-1) and against The Alamo in his fiefdom (1-0). In addition, the locals have won four of the nine games played so far, with a streak of 28 goals in favor and 32 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Athletic de Pinto could not cope with the RSD Alcala in his last match (1-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the competition. To date, of the 11 matches that the Athletic de Pinto In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won five of them with a balance of 33 goals scored against 42 conceded.

In reference to local performance, the Complutense Alcala He has a balance of two wins, one loss and one draw in four games played at home, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. In the role of visitor, the Athletic de Pinto It has a balance of four victories and one defeat in five games played, so it can be considered a more than dangerous rival outside its stadium, where it achieves a large part of the points.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of two points with respect to the Complutense Alcala. At this time, the Complutense Alcala it has 44 points and is in third position. On the other hand, the visitors are in fifth position with 42 points.