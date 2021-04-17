Compliment and ethical debate after the nude in Zoom of a Canadian deputy

William Amos, representative of Pontiac (Quebec) for the Liberal Party of Canada, has become an unwitting celebrity on social media internationally after a clueless with the camera from your computer and filtration of the image of the moment. It was left on while changing clothes, someone took a screenshot and shared it. After the reminder of the dress code for parliamentarians and the compliment received, the request for investigation and the ethical debate on the matter have arrived.

This Canadian MP did not realize the camera was on while changing clothes. Someone took a screenshot and shared it. (Photo: Twitter)

The accident took place last Wednesday, when Amos, who has publicly apologized for what happened, returned from running and changed his clothes without noticing that his computer camera was on. Connected were his fellow MPs, who saw it all.

The image, in which appears naked with a mobile in his hand that covers his most intimate parts, caused Claude DeBellefeuille, a member of the Bloc Québécois, to comment that perhaps it was “necessary to remind members, especially men, that a tie and jacket are mandatory, but so is a shirt, boxer shorts or pants. We have seen that the member is in very good physical shape, but I think it should be rremind members to be careful and control the camera well ”.

It could have remained in the anecdote, in an oversight and not get out of there. But someone made a capture, I post it and It has gone viral, triggering criticism for having done something like that and the request to open an investigation. As The Guardian points out, Pablo Rodríguez, Liberal deputy and representative of the Government in the Lower House, has asked the Speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, to open an investigation to identify who has leaked the image.

“I would like to say that the behavior of the person who took the screenshot is not only miserable, it is also petty and shocking to one of our colleagues. Take a photo of someone who is naked while changing clothes and share it without their consent it may very well be a criminal matter”, Has asserted.

The aforementioned British media recalls that article 162.1 of the Canadian penal code prohibits sharing “an intimate image of a person knowing that the person represented in the image did not consent to such conduct.” Penalties can be up to five years in prison in the most serious cases. In addition, the internal regulations of Parliament prohibit the sharing of images of the meetings without permission.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Catherine McKenna, has described what happened as “appalling” and the also deputy Stéphane Lauzon has asked that they also think about the family of Amos, his wife and their children, and how what happened can affect them. For their part, several parties have called for an investigation to be launched.

The affected for the carelessness and the filtration of the same has published a statement on his Twitter profile in both English and French as a result of what happened. “Today I’ve made a very unfortunate mistake and I’m obviously embarrassed about it. My camera accidentally stayed on while I was putting on my work clothes after going for a run. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues. It was an honest mistake and it will not happen again ”, you can read in the message.

Hours later he published another something more extensive through Facebook in which he wanted thank all the support received after the leak. He later added: “I find it unfortunate that someone shared, without my consent, a photo in which I was changing my clothes and which came from a video that only parliamentarians or a very small number of staff had access to. No one deserves to suffer such prejudice. I hope that the president of the House of Commons will carry out a full investigation, as requested by the leader of the House of Government, the Honorable Pablo Rodríguez ”.

